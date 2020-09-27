Meadows criticizes Wray but says Trump has confidence in FBI chief: "He's still there"

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows continued his criticism of FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday, but said President Trump still has confidence in him as of this moment.

What's he saying: "The minute that the president loses confidence in any of his cabinet members — they serve at his pleasure — we will certainly look at replacing them," Meadows told CBS' "Face the Nation."

"There are different degrees of confidence and different cabinet members and certainly he’s still there," Meadows said.

Background: Earlier this week, Meadows dismissed Wray’s testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee that the U.S. has never historically seen evidence of widespread voter fraud, including by mail.

"With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI," Meadows said on Friday. "Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and then he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill."

The big picture: Meadows' criticism of Wray's testimony on questions of voter fraud highlights the Trump administration's strategy to sow doubt in November's election results by challenging the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which are expected to skew heavily in Democrats' favor.