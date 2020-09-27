22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows criticizes Wray but says Trump has confidence in FBI chief: "He's still there"

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows continued his criticism of FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday, but said President Trump still has confidence in him as of this moment.

What's he saying: "The minute that the president loses confidence in any of his cabinet members — they serve at his pleasure — we will certainly look at replacing them," Meadows told CBS' "Face the Nation."

  • "There are different degrees of confidence and different cabinet members and certainly he’s still there," Meadows said.

Background: Earlier this week, Meadows dismissed Wray’s testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee that the U.S. has never historically seen evidence of widespread voter fraud, including by mail.

  • "With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI," Meadows said on Friday. "Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and then he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill."

The big picture: Meadows' criticism of Wray's testimony on questions of voter fraud highlights the Trump administration's strategy to sow doubt in November's election results by challenging the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which are expected to skew heavily in Democrats' favor.

Fadel Allassan
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Supreme Court ending Obamacare would be "a big WIN"

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that the Supreme Court invalidating the Affordable Care Act would be "a big WIN for the USA!"

Why it matters: Democrats have argued that confirming a Trump-appointed justice to the Supreme Court would put the Affordable Care Act, which protects pre-existing conditions, in jeopardy. Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, has written that she disagreed with Chief Justice John Roberts when he ruled to uphold the law.

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump sees court fight as virus respite

Spotted at Trump's rally last night at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

At a rally in Pennsylvania last night, President Trump basked in adulation for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and said, "She should be running for president!"

Why it matters: She might as well be. The Trump campaign is thrilled to be talking about something besides the president's handling of COVID, and it's going all-in to amp up the court conversation.

Mike Allen, author of AM
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats feel boxed in on strategy for Barrett confirmation fight

Photo: Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images

Democrats privately fear that going too hard on Judge Amy Coney Barrett in her confirmation hearings could wind up backfiring if senators are perceived as being nasty to an accomplished woman.

Driving the news: Yesterday afternoon, NBC posted a video of Barrett outside her house in South Bend, Indiana, loading four of her seven children — two of the seven adopted from Haiti, and another with Down syndrome — into her Honda Odyssey minivan, then driving them all to her Air Force ride to Washington. "Good luck, Democrats," a Republican tweeted.

