1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

What we're listening to: Jon Meacham on Martin Luther King Jr.

Mike Allen, author of AM

Courtesy C13Originals

"It Was Said" — Jon Meacham’s new C13Originals 10-part documentary podcast series from Cadence 13, focused on 10 of the most important, rousing, relevant and timeless speeches in history — launches Wednesday with two episodes:

  • Episode 1 explores the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I’ve Been to the Mountaintop" speech, delivered in Memphis on April 3, 1968. King creates a mosaic of the ongoing civil rights struggle, culminating with a defiant premonition.   
  • Episode 2 — the next day: Robert Kennedy learns of MLK's assassination while en route to a campaign event in the heart of a Black neighborhood in Indianapolis. He breaks the news to the crowd, delivering an unscripted eulogy for the apostle of nonviolence.

Hear a 4-min. trailer.

Go deeper

Axios
Aug 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

American dreams and nightmares

A man stands in the Reflecting Pool during the March on Washington. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Two generations of Kings spoke at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday as part of the March on Washington that honored the 57th anniversary of MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech.

The big picture: Black people are reeling after a summer that opened with the police killing of George Floyd and is closing with the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed and spent time handcuffed to a hospital bed after being shot seven times in the back.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
4 mins ago - World

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Kushner and O'Brien on board the El Al flight from Israel to the UAE. Photo: Nir Elias/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Abu Dhabi — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow