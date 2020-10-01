57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McMaster: Condemning white supremacists should have been "a layup" for Trump

McMaster. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Trump national security adviser H. R. McMaster in an interview with The Atlantic lamented that President Trump would not condemn white supremacy at Tuesday's debate, calling it a "missed opportunity" and affirming that white supremacist groups pose a threat to national security.

Catch up quick: Trump was asked at the first presidential debate to condemn white supremacy, but instead told the far-right group "Proud Boys" to "stand back and stand by." The president has since partially tried walked back the comments, telling reporters that he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are.

  • McMaster left his role in 2018 after approximately a year on the job. He's remained one of the most neutral ex-Trump administration officials, relative to the scores of defectors that have criticized the president since leaving their roles.

What they're saying: McMaster argued, "To use a sports analogy, condemning white supremacists should be a layup for any leader. "

  • "What we’re undervaluing these days is the importance of bringing Americans back together to reinforce our common identity."

The former Army general added that Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacism "gives space to these groups that foment hatred and intolerance."

  • "And whenever you have a group at one end of the spectrum who define themselves in a particular way, you tend to get an equal and opposite reaction on the other end of the spectrum ... Our leaders should give voice to those of us who reject extremists and intolerance."

Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"

Photo: Bonnie Cash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters on Wednesday that he believes President Trump "misspoke" when he told the far-right "Proud Boys" group to "stand back and stand by" in response to a question about condemning white supremacy at the first presidential debate.

Catch up quick: Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump on Tuesday, "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?" Trump asked who specifically he should condemn, and then responded, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left."

Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

Photo: Morry Gash/Pool via Getty Images

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he doesn't know who Proud Boys are after telling them to "stand by"

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, after saying at the presidential debate last night that the far-right group should "stand back and stand by" in response to a question asking him to condemn white supremacists.

Why it matters: The comments set off outrage and calls for clarification from a number of Republican senators. After being asked several times on Wednesday whether he will condemn white supremacy, Trump responded, "I have always denounced any form — any form of any of that, you have to denounce. But I also — Joe Biden has to say something about antifa."

