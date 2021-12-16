Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

McDonald's reclaims $105M from ex-CEO after sexual misconduct cover-up

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook. Photo: Joshua Lott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook is relinquishing more than $105 million after a sexual misconduct cover-up — one of the largest-ever clawbacks of executive compensation.

The big picture: The settlement comes as the SEC is pressing corporations to pursue the pay of executives who misbehave.

Catch up quick: McDonald’s accused Easterbrook of having sexual relationships with several employees and deleting explicit photos and videos that proved it.

  • Easterbrook apologized Thursday, saying he "failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities."

What they’re saying: McD’s chair Rick Hernandez told workers in an internal memo reviewed by Axios that "Steve’s misconduct need not be forgiven."

The bottom line: "It’s really important for many of these companies now to make sure the environment they set for employees is comfortable, professional and appropriate," Peter Jaworski, a professor of business ethics at Georgetown University, tells Axios.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — COVID cases rising with Christmas and Omicron around the corner — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants
  2. Vaccines: More than 100 Marines booted for refusing the COVID vaccine — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots— Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays
  3. States: Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's vaccine mandate for health care workers.
  4. World: EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
40 mins ago - World

Far-right candidate catches up in Chile's high-stakes election

Kast (left) and Boric. Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Two new polls ahead of Sunday's presidential election in Chile show far-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast threatening to eclipse his left-wing rival, Gabriel Boric.

Why it matters: Chile has long been a byword for stability and prosperity in the region, but protests beginning in 2019 — sparked by a small hike in metro fares — thrust the country into a fierce debate over economic inequality and national identity. Two very different visions of Chile's future are on the ballot.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden acknowledges Build Back Better bill likely won't be passed this year

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Thursday that his discussions with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the Build Back Better agenda will continue into next week, all but guaranteeing the Senate won't vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year.

Driving the news: Biden and Manchin are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the package should be funded, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow