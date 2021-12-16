McDonald's reclaims $105M from ex-CEO after sexual misconduct cover-up

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook is relinquishing more than $105 million after a sexual misconduct cover-up — one of the largest-ever clawbacks of executive compensation.

The big picture: The settlement comes as the SEC is pressing corporations to pursue the pay of executives who misbehave.

Catch up quick: McDonald’s accused Easterbrook of having sexual relationships with several employees and deleting explicit photos and videos that proved it.

Easterbrook apologized Thursday, saying he "failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities."

What they’re saying: McD’s chair Rick Hernandez told workers in an internal memo reviewed by Axios that "Steve’s misconduct need not be forgiven."

The bottom line: "It’s really important for many of these companies now to make sure the environment they set for employees is comfortable, professional and appropriate," Peter Jaworski, a professor of business ethics at Georgetown University, tells Axios.