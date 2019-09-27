McDonald's rolls out test of plant-based Beyond Meat burger

McDonald's will test the PLT — the plant, lettuce and tomato burger — for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Canada, the AP reports.
Between the buns: The burgers aren't really aimed at vegans or vegetarians, but at meat eaters who perceive plant-based eating as healthier and more environmentally conscious.
The state of play: McDonald's says it developed a special recipe using burgers from Beyond Meat, a California-based startup that makes "meat" from pea protein, canola oil, beet juice and other ingredients.
- The test is rolling out about six months after Burger King began testing the plant-based Impossible Foods burger, a rival to Beyond Meat.
- McDonald's says the PLT will be grilled on the same grill used for meat and eggs. Burger King will cook it separately, but only by request.
