Stories

McDonald's rolls out test of plant-based Beyond Meat burger

McDonald's new vegan burger
Graphic: McDonald's

McDonald's will test the PLT — the plant, lettuce and tomato burger — for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Canada, the AP reports.

Between the buns: The burgers aren't really aimed at vegans or vegetarians, but at meat eaters who perceive plant-based eating as healthier and more environmentally conscious.

The state of play: McDonald's says it developed a special recipe using burgers from Beyond Meat, a California-based startup that makes "meat" from pea protein, canola oil, beet juice and other ingredients.

  • The test is rolling out about six months after Burger King began testing the plant-based Impossible Foods burger, a rival to Beyond Meat.
  • McDonald's says the PLT will be grilled on the same grill used for meat and eggs. Burger King will cook it separately, but only by request.

Go deeper: The fake meat gold rush

McDonalds