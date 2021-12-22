Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
McConnell and Manchin shaking hands ahead of a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Wednesday made an open plea for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to join the Republican Party, after Manchin's announcement earlier in the week that he would not vote for President Biden's signature agenda item.
What he's saying: "I think what Manchin is discovering is that there just aren't any Democrats left in the Senate that are pro-life and terribly concerned about debt and deficit and inflation," McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
- "If he were to join us, he'd be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues."
The big picture: McConnell called the White House statement following Manchin's announcement, which accused the West Virginia Senator of going back on his word to the president, "astonishing."
- "Usually, when you’ve got a member a little bit out of sync with everybody else, you give him a lot of love. They did exactly the opposite."
- McConnell told Hewitt that he has been having a conversation with Manchin about switching parties "off and on for a couple of years."
Flashback: Manchin previously offered to become an independent if his Democratic colleagues thought he was "an embarrassment."
Go deeper: White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB