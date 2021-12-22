Sign up for our daily briefing

McConnell: Manchin "feels like a man alone" among Democrats

Noah Garfinkel

McConnell and Manchin shaking hands ahead of a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Wednesday made an open plea for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to join the Republican Party, after Manchin's announcement earlier in the week that he would not vote for President Biden's signature agenda item.

What he's saying: "I think what Manchin is discovering is that there just aren't any Democrats left in the Senate that are pro-life and terribly concerned about debt and deficit and inflation," McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

  • "If he were to join us, he'd be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues."

The big picture: McConnell called the White House statement following Manchin's announcement, which accused the West Virginia Senator of going back on his word to the president, "astonishing."

  • "Usually, when you’ve got a member a little bit out of sync with everybody else, you give him a lot of love. They did exactly the opposite."
  • McConnell told Hewitt that he has been having a conversation with Manchin about switching parties "off and on for a couple of years."

Flashback: Manchin previously offered to become an independent if his Democratic colleagues thought he was "an embarrassment."

Go deeper: White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Shawna Chen
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin. Photos: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg (left) and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden and Manchin spoke Sunday night

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spoke Sunday night after negotiations around the Build Back Better plan disintegrated over the weekend, a person familiar with the call tells Axios.

Why it matters: Earlier Sunday, Manchin tanked the possibility of passing the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending plan before the end of the year. Still, the conversation, first reported by Politico, left open the possibility that negotiations could continue in the new year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Yacob Reyes
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Harris: "Stakes are too high" for Build Back Better to be about Manchin

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday dismissed Sen. Joe Manchin's sudden and fervent opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's Build Back Better agenda, saying she refuses to get caught up in "what might be personal politics."

State of play: "The stakes are too high for this to be in any way about any specific individual," the vice president told Margaret Brennan, host of CBS' "Face the Nation," as part of a wide-ranging interview that will air across the network's platforms throughout the week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)