McConnell says it's up to states to remove Confederate statues in the Capitol

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters on Thursday that it should be left up to the states to decide whether to keep or remove their Confederate statues in the Capitol building.

Why it matters: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the Joint Committee on the Library's leadership on Wednesday asking that they "immediately take steps" to remove 11 Confederate monuments from the Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection, as a nationwide movement against Confederate iconography continues in the wake of anti-racism protests.

  • McConnell noted that every state is allowed two statues and that it's up to them whether to trade them out: "I think the appropriate way to deal with this issue is to stick with the tradition."
  • "A number of states are trading them out now, but I think that’s the appropriate way to deal with the statue issue," he added. "The states make that decision."

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the Library Committee, told reporters on Thursday that Congress would have to change the law in order to control what statues states show in the Capitol, per Politico.

  • "The Congress could change any law they want to. If they want to change a law and say, 'No we’re now going to decide what statues states can have,' they can certainly do that," he said.
  • "There’s no authority to move statues out of the Capitol short of that."

Ursula Perano
Pelosi requests that Confederate statues be removed from Capitol building

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the chairs of the Joint Committee on the Library on Wednesday requesting that the panel remove 11 Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection.

The latest: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the vice chair of the Joint Committee on the Library, responded in a statement that she agrees that "these symbols of cruelty and bigotry" be "expediently" removed from the halls of the Capitol.

Rebecca Falconer
Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis torn down in Virginia

Protesters pulled down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday night, images from the scene show.

The big picture: Confederate statues have become a flash-point in some cities during Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and in Virginia in particular. On Saturday, protesters in Richmond tore down a statue of Confederate general Williams Carter Wickham. Officials in Alexandria removed a statue of a Confederate soldier named "Appomattox" last week. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the memorial for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would be removed from Monument Avenue.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Zoom confirms Beijing asked it to suspend activists for Tiananmen Square meetings

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

U.S. video conferencing company Zoom issued a statement on Thursday acknowledging that the Chinese government requested that it suspend the accounts of several U.S.- and Hong Kong-based Chinese activists for holding events commemorating the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The big picture: Zoom claims that it only took action because the Chinese government informed the company that "this activity is illegal in China" and that meeting metadata showed "a significant number of mainland China participants." Zoom said it does not have the ability to block participants from a certain country, and so it made the decision to end some of the meetings and suspend the host accounts.

