McConnell: Biden "shouldn't be surprised" over scrutiny on sexual assault allegation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Fox News Thursday Joe Biden will likely have to release Senate records that could shed light on a sexual assault allegation made against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer,

Driving the news: On Friday, Biden plans to respond to Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 through an appearance on Morning Joe, an MSNBC booking producer tweeted on Thursday.

The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday published an article calling for Biden to publicly address the allegation and release old Senate records stored at the University of Delaware.

What he's saying: "I can't imagine that Vice President Biden is not going to have to participate in releasing all of the information related to the allegations," McConnell said on Fox when asked if he believed Biden should release those records.

"It's a very challenging thing to run for president and I think everyone who's done that has realized that their entire life is opened up to scrutiny, and I think that's happening to Vice President Biden and they shouldn't be surprised," he said.

Biden's campaign has told Axios that the alleged assault "absolutely did not happen."

