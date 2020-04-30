2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: Biden "shouldn't be surprised" over scrutiny on sexual assault allegation

Orion Rummler

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Fox News Thursday Joe Biden will likely have to release Senate records that could shed light on a sexual assault allegation made against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer,

Driving the news: On Friday, Biden plans to respond to Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 through an appearance on Morning Joe, an MSNBC booking producer tweeted on Thursday.

  • The Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday published an article calling for Biden to publicly address the allegation and release old Senate records stored at the University of Delaware.

What he's saying: "I can't imagine that Vice President Biden is not going to have to participate in releasing all of the information related to the allegations," McConnell said on Fox when asked if he believed Biden should release those records.

  • "It's a very challenging thing to run for president and I think everyone who's done that has realized that their entire life is opened up to scrutiny, and I think that's happening to Vice President Biden and they shouldn't be surprised," he said.
  • Biden's campaign has told Axios that the alleged assault "absolutely did not happen."

Orion Rummler

Washington Post editorial board calls on Biden to address sexual assault allegation

Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic presidential debate in Washington, D.C., on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post editorial board published an article on Wednesday calling for former Vice President Joe Biden to publicly address a sexual assault allegation made against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer.

Driving the news: Business Insider this week published accounts from two on-the-record sources corroborating parts of allegations by Reade, who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Marisa Fernandez

Pelosi says she's "satisfied" with how Biden has responded to Reade allegations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Joe Biden on Thursday against allegations of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, saying she's "satisfied" with how he has responded to the controversy and that she believes his denial.

Why it matters: While Biden's campaign has issued a statement saying that the alleged assault "absolutely did not happen," Biden has not personally addressed the allegations. Pelosi, along with a number of prominent Democrats who have endorsed Biden, has not directly addressed an on-the-record account from a former neighbor of Reade who says she told her about the alleged assault in 1995 or 1996.

Alexi McCammond

Biden announces VP search committee

Joe Biden at a virtual event in April. Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Image

Joe Biden is one step closer to naming a running mate, announcing four co-chairs and a committee to vet candidates for a job he has committed to filling with a woman.

Driving the news: The vice presidential selection committee will be headed by Biden's longtime friend former Sen. Chris Dodd; Cynthia Hogan, a longtime aide and adviser who served as Biden's vice presidential counsel in the Obama White House; and two national campaign co-chairs, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

