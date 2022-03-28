McAuliffe provides cash boost to 2022 Dems
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has returned to his roots: raising money.
Why it matters: The 2021 gubernatorial contest in which he sought a second term was the most expensive election in commonwealth history. The storied political fundraiser is converting the remnants of his defeated campaign into a money machine for fellow Democrats competing in this year's pivotal midterms.
- According to a memo sent to McAuliffe supporters Monday, Common Ground Virginia — the entity formed from his 2021 campaign committee — has raised more than $1 million for 14 Democrats in competitive 2022 races.
- Beneficiaries include Senate candidates in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Ohio.
- He's also bringing in cash for four vulnerable House incumbents and five Democratic governors and gubernatorial candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Beto O'Rourke in Texas, Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, Tony Evers in Wisconsin and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania.
The details: McAuliffe is renowned for bringing in large checks. But according to the memo, that $1 million-plus was all raised online.
- A source familiar with the McAuliffe fundraising operation told Axios it's using the email list amassed during last year's campaign.
- Common Ground is directing those donors other campaigns' online fundraising pages, where they can give directly.
Between the lines: McAuliffe's 2021 campaign raised nearly $70 million.
- In Monday's memo, he reassured donors that, despite his loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin, the political apparatus they built is still operating.
- "You should all know that what we put together last year, thanks to your tremendous support, continues to pay dividends for candidates we believe in across the country," he wrote.