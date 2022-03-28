Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has returned to his roots: raising money.

Why it matters: The 2021 gubernatorial contest in which he sought a second term was the most expensive election in commonwealth history. The storied political fundraiser is converting the remnants of his defeated campaign into a money machine for fellow Democrats competing in this year's pivotal midterms.

According to a memo sent to McAuliffe supporters Monday, Common Ground Virginia — the entity formed from his 2021 campaign committee — has raised more than $1 million for 14 Democrats in competitive 2022 races.

Beneficiaries include Senate candidates in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Ohio.

He's also bringing in cash for four vulnerable House incumbents and five Democratic governors and gubernatorial candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Beto O'Rourke in Texas, Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, Tony Evers in Wisconsin and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania.

The details: McAuliffe is renowned for bringing in large checks. But according to the memo, that $1 million-plus was all raised online.

A source familiar with the McAuliffe fundraising operation told Axios it's using the email list amassed during last year's campaign.

Common Ground is directing those donors other campaigns' online fundraising pages, where they can give directly.

Between the lines: McAuliffe's 2021 campaign raised nearly $70 million.