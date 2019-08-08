The big picture: The mayors of Dayton, El Paso, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Parkland, Fla., Annapolis, Md. and other cities that have been the site of mass shootings in recent years are among the 214 calling for the Senate to vote on two background check bills that have already passed the House.

H.R. 8 would require background checks for all firearm sales, including those sold at gun shows and online.

would require background checks for all firearm sales, including those sold at gun shows and online. H.R. 1112, spearheaded by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), who represents Charleston, would "extend the background check review period deadline from three to 10 business days."

