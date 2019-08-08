More than 200 mayors signed onto a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday urging them to cancel the Senate's August recess to address gun control following last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
"Already in 2019, there have been over 250 mass shootings. The tragic events in El Paso and Dayton this weekend are just the latest reminders that our nation can no longer wait for our federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them."