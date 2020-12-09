Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bloomberg Philanthropies, U.S. Conference of Mayors announce vaccine partnership

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and Bloomberg Philanthropies announced on Wednesday a partnership to help mayors across the country prepare for the distribution of limited stocks of the coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: Although the Trump administration is leaving it up to governors to decide who gets vaccinated and when, mayors will play a major role in coordinating distribution between state and local governments and building trust in an environment in which health authorities have frequently been questioned.

Details: The Bloomberg-USCM partnership will focus on supporting cities in three areas: expanding resident engagement, offering guidance on vaccine administration, and ensuring that local governments have access to the latest information on the virus and vaccine development to address people's immunization concerns.

What they're saying: "Mayors have driven the local response to this pandemic from the beginning, and mayors are going to be central to ending it," said Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. 

  • “Distributing these vaccines and building confidence in them is the last big hurdle to ending this health and economic crisis and returning to our way of life," he added.

Worth noting: Local intervention is particularly important in communities of color, who are experiencing higher rates of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals consider which workers to vaccinate first.
  2. Politics: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party — Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program — Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization — Most Americans don't trust social media on COVID vaccine info.
  4. World: U.K. begins first Pfizer vaccinations — Trudeau says "first Canadians will be vaccinated next week" if regulators OK Pfizer doses.
  5. Business: The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality.
Twitter's Dorsey gives $15 million for guaranteed income projects in U.S. cities

Jack Dorsey. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has donated $15 million to help fund guaranteed income projects across the U.S., Mayors for a Guaranteed Income announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters via Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson: Dorsey's move — coupled with the news that Miami residents are waiting in line for hours for $250 grocery vouchers — highlights the dire financial needs among urban dwellers that have sent mayors across the country lobbying Congress for more federal aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Peer-reviewed research published Tuesday confirms that the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is moderately effective at preventing infection, and it appears to keep people out of the hospital.

Why it matters: Some questions remain about AstraZeneca's vaccine, but the findings released in The Lancet medical journal help validate that the product works and is safe.

