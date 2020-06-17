Retail sales remain at multiyear low even after record monthly jump

While U.S. retail sales saw the largest month-over-month increase on record in May, year-over-year sales actually declined by 6.1%.

The big picture: Excluding the prior two months, May's $485.5 billion of sales was the lowest since August 2017.

Retail sales have been under $500 billion in each of the past three months after holding above that marker every month since May 2018.

Even after this month's bounceback, the decline from February to May is nearly equal to the largest decline recorded in a similar period during the Great Recession.

Worth noting: May's increase came during a time when parts of the country remained under quarantine orders and some states had yet to fully reopen.

And the 17.7% monthly jump is the largest in U.S. history.

