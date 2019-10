Matt Lieberman, the son of former senator and vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman, announced Thursday that he will run for senator in Georgia to fill retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson's (R-Ga.) seat as a Democrat.

Why it matters: Lieberman is the first candidate from either party to announce plans to pursue the Senate seat, per Politico. Joe, who left the Senate in 2013, will serve as his son's informal campaign adviser, reports the Atlanta Journal Consitution.

Go deeper: These Senate seats are up for election in 2020