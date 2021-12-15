Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Rep. Underwood: Maternal and infant health linked to climate change

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) with Axios' Tina Reed.

Outcomes around maternal health are linked to climate change, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) said at an Axios event on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Human caused climate change is also a public health crisis, as extreme weather events such as heat waves turn deadly, per Axios' Andrew Freedman. There is also the potential for vector-borne infectious diseases to spread outside their traditional range as the world warms.

  • Last year more than one-third of heat deaths were directly related to climate change, according to a recent study in Nature.
  • A study in October also found that climate change would allow more infectious diseases to spread more quickly.

Details: Underwood said exposure to extreme heat and air pollution are linked with "maternal and infant health outcomes."

  • She introduced the Protecting Moms and Babies Against Climate Change Act to "end our nation's maternal mortality crisis."
  • She explained that the bill would provide "patients, providers and communities" [with] additional resources to be able to combat these health care and maternal and infant health impacts of climate change."

What she's saying: "When we think about climate change and the way that it's impacting our lives, it's not just economic, it's not just in our immediate environment, but it's certainly impacting our individual health and our public health care system," Underwood said.

Of note: Underwood has also introduced the Climate and Health Protection Act, which will give $100 million "to municipalities and counties and states across the country to help them prevent, prepare for and really respond to these climate change related impacts on their populations."

Watch the full event here.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated 3 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on climate resilience in the health care system

On December 15, Axios health care editor Tina Reed and senior editor Sam Baker discussed how the health care sector is considering its environmental impact through policy and infrastructure, featuring Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and National Academy of Medicine President Dr. Victor J. Dzau.

Yacob Reyes
Dec 13, 2021 - World

Russia blocks UN effort to treat climate as security threat

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s UN ambassador. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Russia on Monday blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution that moved to define climate change as a threat to international peace, AP reports.

Why it matters: The proposal, co-sponsored by Ireland and Niger, would have called for factoring information on climate-related security implications into plans "regarding conflicts, peacekeeping efforts and political decisions," per AP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Cuneyt Dil
Dec 14, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

More D.C. winter days trend toward warmer than average

Expand chart
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

A national heatwave could make this the warmest December on record for many places, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports, and it fits in a trend of warmer cold seasons.

🌡 Why it matters: In our region and beyond, winters are getting warmer in line with trends from human-caused climate change. It affects everything from ecosystems to hopes for a white Christmas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow