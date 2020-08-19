29 mins ago - Energy & Environment

How to change the "unsustainable" path of materials extraction

The global rate of materials extraction is "unsustainable" and there's a need to untether economic growth from consumption, per a new public report from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Why it matters: It argues major industries should embark on a "materials transition" — a phrase akin to the now-common term "energy transition" used to describe movement toward climate-friendly sources.

  • Those industries include construction and infrastructure, which is a major driver of the use of non-metallic minerals.

What to watch: The report uses the plastics and packaging sector as a case study for how a transition toward a more sustainable system can occur.

  • It envisions a future with tougher rules and big investments, compared to current trends, in chemical and mechanical recycling.

By the numbers: Wood Mackenzie analyzed the future of major packaging plastics: polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate.

  • In its "current path" scenario, recycling rises from 17% to 38% in 2040. On a more sustainable path, that would rise to 67%.
  • "By 2040, this results in an additional 53 million tonnes of packaging plastic prevented from going into landfill, energy recovery or unmanaged waste streams...Cumulatively, from 2020 to 2040, this rises to 382 million tonnes."

GM's electric vehicle business could be worth big money

A Morgan Stanley note Tuesday pegged the value of General Motor's nascent electric vehicle business at $20 billion, a tally well above the firm's assessment of GM's core gasoline-powered lines.

Why it matters: It signals analysts' view that revenues from electric vehicles and battery tech are going to be a big thing despite what's now a tiny market share, but it's unclear who the long-term winners will be.

Scoop: Israel raises concerns with U.S. about new Saudi nuclear facility

Israel has privately expressed concerns to the Trump administration about a new nuclear facility reportedly built in the Saudi desert with Chinese help, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: This secret development raises concerns that the Saudis are building infrastructure for a future military nuclear program.

Facebook's Portal adds support for Zoom, Webex

Facebook is adding a new capability to its Portal line of smart displays: Video calling using business-oriented services Zoom, Cisco's Webex, Verizon-owned BlueJeans and GoToMeeting.

Why it matters: Such services have become mainstream amid the pandemic, for work, education and personal use.

