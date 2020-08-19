How to change the "unsustainable" path of materials extraction

The global rate of materials extraction is "unsustainable" and there's a need to untether economic growth from consumption, per a new public report from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Why it matters: It argues major industries should embark on a "materials transition" — a phrase akin to the now-common term "energy transition" used to describe movement toward climate-friendly sources.

Those industries include construction and infrastructure, which is a major driver of the use of non-metallic minerals.

What to watch: The report uses the plastics and packaging sector as a case study for how a transition toward a more sustainable system can occur.

It envisions a future with tougher rules and big investments, compared to current trends, in chemical and mechanical recycling.

By the numbers: Wood Mackenzie analyzed the future of major packaging plastics: polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate.