Mass stabbing at Hasidic rabbi's home in New York: What we know so far

A mass stabbing at the home of an ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Monsey, N.Y. has left five people wounded — two critically — the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted Saturday night.
The latest: Authorities told a news conference early Sunday that New York Police Department had located a possible suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection with the incident.
- The wounded, all Hasidic, were taken to local hospitals following the attack, which happened at 9:50 p.m., the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said.
- "One of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times. The fifth/least severe case had a cut in his hand," the Council said in a statement posted to Twitter, adding that the attacker fled in a vehicle.
- The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey was on the scene "attending to the community," it tweeted.
- The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau is "closely monitoring" the situation, it said in a statement on Twitter.
What they're saying: While it's unclear what the motive for the attack was New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, "We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park."
- De Blasio said in a tweet when news of the attack broke, "Horrific. So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now. I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith."
- New York State Attorney General Leticia James tweeted, "I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight. There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night."
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo posted a statement to Twitter condemning the attack.
