Mass shooting in Milwaukee: What we know so far

Multiple people have died in a shooting at the Molson Coors brewery complex, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters on Wednesday. He said he "believed" the shooter is among those dead, although police have not confirmed this.

What's happening: Police said "there is no active threat" just before 6 pm ET, but noted the scene remains active. "There are various sources citing various numbers of casualties. At this time that information has not been confirmed,"the police said.

The Chicago Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau was also on the scene.

Barrett told reporters that more information would be released soon and police were conducting sweeps of the affected area.

President Trump told reporters in a White House press briefing just after 6:30 pm ET that five people had been killed in the shooting, though local police have not yet released an official number.

What they're saying: "[T]he police and the fire departments are here, they are doing everything they can," Barrett told reporters. "This is a situation that is still very fluid... please stay away from this area right now and we'll have more information as we learn more information."

"The news out of Milwaukee is devastating, and my heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all those at Molson Coors. There’s no place for these kinds of hateful and disgusting acts in our society," Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) tweeted.

"Gun violence has taken too many lives in Milwaukee and the mass shooting today is heartbreaking," Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) tweeted. "I want to thank the first responders who ran into harm's way and saved lives. My office is standing by to help the #MKE community in the wake of this tragedy."

