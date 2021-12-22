Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) was carjacked at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon, her office said in a statement.

Driving the news: The incident took place at FDR Park in Philadelphia around 2:45 p.m. ET following a meeting there, the statement said, adding that Scanlon is physically unharmed.

"She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.