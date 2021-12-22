Sign up for our daily briefing

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

Shawna Chen

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon at a House Rules Committee hearing on Dec. 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Jacquelyn Marti/Pool via Getty Images

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) was carjacked at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon, her office said in a statement.

Driving the news: The incident took place at FDR Park in Philadelphia around 2:45 p.m. ET following a meeting there, the statement said, adding that Scanlon is physically unharmed.

  • "She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

SUVs conquer Earth

Data: IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

SUVs' share of the global auto market reached fresh records this year, growth that counters the climate benefits of the growing vehicle electrification, the International Energy Agency said.

The big picture: "In 2021, SUVs are on course to account for more than 45% of global car sales — setting a new record in terms of both volume and market share," IEA analysts write in a new post.

Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to meet with the panel to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: The request marks the second time in three days the panel's members have asked one of their colleagues to cooperate with their expanding investigation.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period — NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID — Biden's COVID culpability — What to do about Omicron over the holidays.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
