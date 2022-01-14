Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli was ordered to return $64.6 million made in profit from ballooning the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and is barred from the pharmaceutical industry, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Driving the news:. Shkreli, often known as "Pharma Bro," is serving a seven-year prison sentence on federal charges of wire and securities fraud.

Shkreli gained infamy in 2015 when as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals (now Vyera Pharmaceuticals) he raised the prices of Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 a tablet. The drug is used to treat a rare parasitic disease that affects pregnant people, cancer patients and AIDS patients

The big picture: Friday's ruling comes several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December, AP reports. The Federal Trade Commission along with seven states brought the case against Shkreli in 2020.