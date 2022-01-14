Sign up for our daily briefing

Martin Shkreli ordered to return $64 million in drug profits

Kierra Frazier

Ex-pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli arrives at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in 2017. Photo: Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli was ordered to return $64.6 million made in profit from ballooning the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and is barred from the pharmaceutical industry, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Driving the news:. Shkreli, often known as "Pharma Bro," is serving a seven-year prison sentence on federal charges of wire and securities fraud.

The big picture: Friday's ruling comes several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December, AP reports. The Federal Trade Commission along with seven states brought the case against Shkreli in 2020.

  • At the time, Shkreli defended his decision to raise the price and said that "insurance and other programs ensure that people who need Daraprim would ultimately get it," AP notes.
  • “Shkreli does not dispute that it was his intention to impede generic pharmaceutical companies from launching competitive products that would threaten the price of Daraprim,” U.S. District Judge Denise Cote wrote. “The plaintiffs have shown that the restraints Vyera implemented succeeded in doing just that.”

Kendall BakerSara FischerNeal Rothschild
1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL has an extraordinary grip on America’s media diet

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NFL has had a banner season in terms of ratings and engagement, thanks in large part to the return of fans to stadiums, a slew of suspenseful games and of course, some off-field drama.

Why it matters: The 2021 viewership spike has quieted concerns regarding 2020's COVID-related decline, while also justifying the $100+ billion in media deals the league signed with its partners in March.

Margaret Harding McGill
2 hours ago - Health

You can start ordering free COVID tests Wednesday

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The White House said Friday a new website, COVIDTests.gov, will begin accepting orders Jan. 19 for free rapid tests shipped to Americans' homes.

Why it matters: The White House emphasized the importance of testing during the Omicron surge, with President Biden on Thursday announcing plans for the government to have 1 billion tests.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden admin threatens to take back Arizona's COVID aid over anti-mask rules

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration warned Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) that it will take back the state's COVID-19 relief aid if it does not redesign programs that use the funding to discourage schools from mandating masks.

Driving the news: The state has two programs that are directed to schools and students. However, these programs take funding away from jurisdictions that have imposed mask requirements in schools, AP reports.

