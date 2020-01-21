Democratic presidential candidates set aside their differences ahead of next month's Iowa caucus to march arm-in-arm in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The big picture: Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren clashed at last week's Democratic debate in Iowa. But in South Carolina, they linked arms and joined other candidates in singing "We Shall Overcome," the New York Times reports. In Washington, D.C., members of King's family and President Trump were among those commemorating the civil rights icon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at his memorial.