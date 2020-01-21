Stories

In photos: U.S. honors Martin Luther King

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s son, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King and their daughter Yolanda Renee King visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s son, Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter Yolanda Renee King visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates set aside their differences ahead of next month's Iowa caucus to march arm-in-arm in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The big picture: Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren clashed at last week's Democratic debate in Iowa. But in South Carolina, they linked arms and joined other candidates in singing "We Shall Overcome," the New York Times reports. In Washington, D.C., members of King's family and President Trump were among those commemorating the civil rights icon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at his memorial.

President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence arrive at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on MLK day in Washington, DC
Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump made a surprise visit to King's memorial. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) marches for Martin Luther King
Sen. Cory Booker, South Carolina NAACP chapter president Brenda Murphy and Sen. Bernie Sanders march to the Statehouse to commemorate King. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Marching band performs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on January 20, 2020 in Washington, DC, United States on January 20
A marching band performs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Washington, D.C. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Students from Benedict College line up for a march during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Students from Benedict College line up for a march during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Dome event in Columbia. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
People attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on January 20, 2020 in Washington, DC
Some people brought signs quoting King at the parade in Washington, D.C. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

