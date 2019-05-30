Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, two transgender women credited with pioneering modern LGBTQ activism, will be featured in a new monument near Stonewall Inn, a historic gay nightclub in Greenwich Village, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: New York City says this monument will be one of the world's first honoring transgender people. Johnson and Rivera are also widely known as key figures in the June 1969 Stonewall riots, which sparked national awareness of discrimination against LGBTQ people — and also led to the nation's first pride parade.