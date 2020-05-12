2 hours ago - Science

Brines on Mars may not be habitable

Mars seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

Seasonal flows of extremely salty water on Mars could be longer-lasting and more frequent than initially thought, though they likely aren't suitable to life as we know it, according to a study in the journal Nature Astronomy this week.

Why it matters: If these brines on the Red Planet are not habitable for microbes as we understand them, then scientists may not need to worry about potentially contaminating these regions during future missions, opening up new avenues of exploration on Mars.

What they found: Seasonal brines on Mars don't get warmer than about -55°F, a much colder temperature than life is known to thrive in.

  • Those liquids can form on about 40% of the Martian surface for as long as six hours, according to the study.

Yes, but: While the study shows it's unlikely that Earth-originating microbes could find safe purchase in Martian brines, that doesn't mean space agencies should send rovers to explore these parts of Mars from very close range.

  • It's still possible that some type of yet-to-be-discovered life on Earth could find a way to live in even this extreme environment on Mars.
  • "My hope is that our work motivates such further research into extremophiles on Earth," Edgard G. Rivera-Valentín, an author of the new study, told Axios via email.

Go deeper: Where to hunt for life on Mars

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 4,229,074 — Total deaths: 289,349 — Total recoveries — 1,479,508Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,356,037 — Total deaths: 81,571 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Congress: House Democrats unveil $3 trillion coronavirus relief package — Romney rips Trump's testing czar for framing U.S. testing as a success.
  4. Public health: Fauci testifies there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. does not have adequate testing by the fall — Also warns of "really serious consequences" of states reopening too fast.
  5. World: Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.
  6. Space: Coronavirus pandemic delays major astronomy projects.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Coronavirus clouds weather forecasting.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court seeks a middle ground on release of Trump's taxes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After more than three hours of oral arguments Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to grant President Trump the sweeping total immunity he has asked for while fighting subpoenas for his taxes and other financial records.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court seems likely to raise the bar that both Congress and local prosecutors would have to meet before they can obtain Trump’s financial records — as the justices worried about exposing future presidents to fishing expeditions — and Congress may ultimately have a harder time meeting that standard.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats unveil their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

Photo: Michael Brochstein /Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

House Democrats released Tuesday their "phase 4" $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal that would provide billions of additional aid to state and local governments, hospitals and other Democratic priorities.

The state of play: The 1,815-page HEROES Act, which the House is expected to consider on Friday, hasn't been negotiated with congressional Republicans and the Trump administration — and is expected to die in the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy