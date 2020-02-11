18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Marketers own up to their role in data privacy reckoning

Sara Fischer

Sara Fischer of Axios, Hazel Baker of Reuters Vivian Schiller of the Aspen Institute, John Battelle of Recount Media and Shiv Singh of Eargo at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) annual leadership meeting in Palm Springs. Photo credit: @baeason

Marketers that for years funneled billions of dollars into platforms using sketchy third-party data, cookies and reckless privacy practices are beginning to come to terms with a new reality.

Driving the news: Speaking at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) annual leadership meeting in Palm Springs this week, executives confessed that new privacy regulation and industry changes are forcing them to finally be on their best behavior, after years or reckless spending.

What they're saying:

  • "I've literally steered hundreds of millions of dollars to these platforms," Eargo CMO and industry veteran Shiv Singh told me on stage. "And at no point in that journey ... did I ask about their data policies or did I ask about what is their relationship with media or politics or consumer privacy or any of that. So my first response is that we all have a stake in this and I think at some level, we all have screwed up."
  • "IAB conference feels like an AA meeting where we tearfully admit our addiction to third party cookies and promise to clean up," tweeted Ari Paparo, CEO of ad tech firm Beeswax.
  • "We've lost thousands of jobs (in journalism) and advertisers took their money from one place and nobody said anything," said John Battelle, Co-Founder and CEO, Recount Media Inc. on stage.

Go deeper: Ad biz reckons with privacy rules

Ad biz tries to learn to live with privacy rules

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of operating with minimal oversight or concern for user privacy, the advertising industry is finally beginning to adopt a privacy-first supply chain that it hopes will gain back the trust of frustrated consumers.

Why it matters: Even though the industry has banded together to push back against privacy regulations at the state level, it's found itself at odds over how it should proactively prepare for a more privacy-focused advertising ecosystem.

Go deeperArrowJan 21, 2020
Sara Fischer

Google to phase out third-party cookies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo / Axios

Google said on Tuesday that it plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in its popular web browser, Chrome, within the next two years.

Why it matters: Chrome is the last major internet browser to discontinue cookies, which means that the end of the decades-old tracking technology is finally in sight.

Go deeperArrowJan 14, 2020
Sara Fischer

Media executives pressure advertisers on quality news

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Media executives are ramping up the public pressure on companies to invest in advertising against quality news.

Between the lines: It's one of the biggest complaints news publishers have privately mentioned to Axios over the past year.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Economy & Business