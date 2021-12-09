Sign up for our daily briefing

Apple spearheads era of the mega-caps

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: YCharts; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon have between them gained $5.5 trillion of value since their March 2020 lows.

Zoom in: Apple alone has risen in value by an astonishing $1.85 trillion in just 433 trading sessions — an average increase of well over $4 billion per day.

  • In just 118 days between May 6 and September 1 last year, Apple increased its valuation by $1 trillion.
  • Before 2018, no company had ever even been worth $1 trillion. Now, Apple will be worth more than $3.3 trillion if it rises from its current level of $175 and hits Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty's target of $200 per share.

Noah Garfinkel
21 hours ago - Technology

Appeals court pauses changes to Apple's App Store

Epic Games logo is on a smartphone screen and Apple logo in the background. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Apple won't have to implement changes to its App Store just yet after an appeals court granted the company a stay on the ruling from its case against Epic on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Apple can breathe a sigh of relief while its lawyers argue the case in coming months, knowing it does not have to open iOS to alternative in-app payment methods, as the trial court judge had ordered, until the appeal is resolved, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases, deaths on the rise — Emerging Omicron data offers glimmers of hope — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says — Experts fear a bad flu season on top of COVID.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The market fever hasn't broken

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A feeling of unreality still pervades financial markets. Investors who take fiduciary duties seriously still exist — but they're seemingly outnumbered by people who see investing as a fun get-rich-quick game.

Why it matters: The post-pandemic return to some kind of pre-pandemic "normal" has yet to arrive, and as a result there's a lot of worry about the disruption and volatility that could accompany such a transition. The markets, so far, have done an excellent job of climbing that wall of worry.

