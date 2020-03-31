14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows resigns from Congress to become Trump's chief of staff

Rebecca Falconer

Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows at the Capitol in December. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) officially resigned from Congress Monday ahead of becoming the new White House chief of staff.

The big picture: Meadows announced last year his retirement from Congress and was named by President Trump as the replacement of Mick Mulvaney earlier this month. Per Axios' Alayna Treene, Meadows has been actively preparing for the role during the transition period and has been working closely with Mulvaney. Treene accurately reported Sunday that he would formally start as Trump's new chief on Tuesday.

Go deeper: Becoming White House chief of staff during coronavirus

