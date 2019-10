Nintendo took its time getting into mobile games, but it seems to know how to what it takes to make a hit. Its latest smartphone game, Mario Kart Tour, was downloaded more than 123 million times in its first month, per Sensor Tower.

Why it matters: That makes it the second most popular game after one month, trailing only Pokémon Go. It's also generated $37.4 million in player spending since its worldwide release on Sept. 25, Sensor Tower reports.