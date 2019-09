13 U.S. Marines face charges including failure to obey orders, perjury, drunkenness, larceny and endangerment after being detained in July in a human smuggling probe, L.A. Times reports.

Catch up quick: 5 of the Marines "were charged with having direct involvement in the human smuggling conspiracy," a 1st Marine Division spokesperson told the L.A. Times. None of the 13 Marines charged were reportedly involved in "overall" U.S.-Mexico border support missions, the Marines told L.A. Times.