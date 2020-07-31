1 Marine dead, 8 missing after sea tank sinks

One Marine is dead and another eight service members are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle sank during a training exercise on Thursday near a military-owned island off the coast of Southern California, I Marine Expeditionary Force announced on Friday.

The state of play: Another two Marines among those rescued were injured, and search-and-rescue efforts are underway with support from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. 15 Marines and one Navy sailor were in the vehicle, and all Marines were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to AP.