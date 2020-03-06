2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Marie Yovanovitch set to receive award from Indiana University

Axios

Marie Yovanovitch testifies on Nov. 15. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University will salute the public servants of the foreign service on Friday when it presents its first Richard Lugar Award to Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The state of play: Tickets for a discussion with Yovanovitch, a first-generation immigrant, were gone within seven hours, and the event was moved to a larger venue. The tribute video includes a clip of Fox News' Chris Wallace during impeachment coverage: "If you were not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don't have a pulse."

Go deeper: Marie Yovanovitch: The State Department is in trouble

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Marie Yovanovitch: The State Department is in trouble

Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch speaks during a ceremony awarding her the Trainor Award for excellence in the conduct of diplomacy at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Marie Yovanovitch, the retired former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, used an award acceptance speech at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to criticize the Trump administration.

"Right now, the State Department is in trouble. Senior leaders lack policy vision, moral clarity, leadership. The policy process has been replaced by decisions emanating from the top with little discussion, vacancies go unfilled, and our officers are increasingly wondering whether it is safe to express concerns about policies even behind closed doors."
Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch signs book deal

Marie Yovanovitch. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has signed a book deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the publisher told AP on Friday.

Details: The untitled memoir will detail the experiences of the career diplomat from Somalia to Kyiv before she returned to Washington, D.C.

Go deeperArrowFeb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Yovanovitch: Trump administration has "undermined our democratic institutions"

Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said Thursday that the Trump administration has "undermined our democratic institutions" in a Washington Post op-ed.

The state of play: Yovanovitch's piece comes one day after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial and after her official retirement from the State Department. Her ouster played a key part in the articles of impeachment against the president — and led Trump to attack her in real-time as she testified before the House Intelligence Committee last year.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy