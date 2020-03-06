Marie Yovanovitch set to receive award from Indiana University

The Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University will salute the public servants of the foreign service on Friday when it presents its first Richard Lugar Award to Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The state of play: Tickets for a discussion with Yovanovitch, a first-generation immigrant, were gone within seven hours, and the event was moved to a larger venue. The tribute video includes a clip of Fox News' Chris Wallace during impeachment coverage: "If you were not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don't have a pulse."

