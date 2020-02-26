Tennis star Maria Sharapova announces retirement

Maria Sharapova announced Wednesday her retirement from professional tennis in an essay in Vanity Fair, closing out a career that saw her win Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17 and eventually add four more Grand Slam titles.

What she's saying: "Looking back now, I realize that tennis has been my mountain," she wrote. "My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain — to compete on a different type of terrain."