Maria Bartiromo rings in 25 years of Wall Street reporting

Maria Bartiromo greets Nelson Mandela in 2002. Photo: NYSE

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo will virtually ring the bell of the NYSE on Tuesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her historic first report from the trading floor for CNBC, at age 27, on Aug. 4, 1995.

What she's saying: "It was a Wall Street boys' club, and I turned up there, a young woman with a camera, and they had to get used to it," Bartiromo recalled for the N.Y. Post. "I'm proud to have had the courage to go down there and face this sea of suits."

  • Today, Bartiromo clocks 17 hours of live TV each week — including Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," where she made news with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this weekend.

The N.Y. Times wrote in 2007 that she "turns up daily on the stock exchange floor, to stand among the chaos, interviewing business leaders as traders run around her."

  • "Bartiromo, unfazed, only seems to talk a bit louder and maybe — though it hardly seems possible — a bit faster, in her distinctive Bay Ridge accent."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 18,359,053 — Total deaths: 695,709 — Total recoveries — 10,952,311Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,738,853 — Total deaths: 156,041 — Total recoveries: 1,513,446 — Total tests: 57,543,852Map.
  3. States: New York City health commissioner resigns in protest of De Blasio's coronavirus response — New York ER doctor on pandemic advice: "We know what works"
  4. Public health: 59% of Americans support nationwide 2-week stay-at-home order in NPR poll Atrium Health CEO says "virtual hospital" has treated 13,000 COVID patients.
  5. Politics: Trump tells "Axios on HBO" that pandemic is "under control," despite surges in infections and uptick in deaths.
Massive explosion rocks Beirut

Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

A major explosion has slammed central Beirut, Lebanon, damaging buildings as far as several miles away and injuring scores of people.

Driving the news: The cause of the explosion is unknown. It's also unclear how many people were killed or wounded, but the Lebanese Red Cross has told AP that casualties number in the hundreds. Reuters reports that at least 10 people have been killed, citing security sources.

The U.S. is at risk of attacks in space

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Other nations are catching up to U.S. capabilities in space, potentially putting American assets in orbit at risk.

Why it matters: From GPS to imagery satellites and others that can peer through clouds, space data is integral to American national security.

