March Madness: Coach K wins, West Coast loses

The top two overall seeds went down, Coach K's "Last Dance" got at least one more song, and Collin Gillespie's fifth year at Villanova — which, in some ways, feels like his 45th — continued on Thursday.

The big picture: It's been 25 years since a West Coast team won a men's college basketball national championship (Arizona in 1997). UCLA is now its only hope of breaking the curse.

Scores:

No. 4 Arkansas def. No. 1 Gonzaga, 74-68

No. 5 Houston def. No. 1 Arizona, 72-60

No. 2 Duke def. No. 3 Texas Tech, 78-73

No. 2 Villanova def. No. 11 Michigan, 63-55

Notes: