March 17 primaries: What you need to know

March 17 primaries: What you need to know

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Three states are set to move forward with primaries today, even as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down schools, restaurants and large gatherings across the world.

Why it matters: Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are competing for votes in Arizona, Florida and Illinois and their total trove of 664 delegates. But Ohio has declared a public health emergency, postponing the primaries because of concerns about COVID-19.

  • Biden has a chance to run up his delegate count against Sanders.
  • Sanders' chance at the nomination will be at serious risk if he can't muster a significant turnaround today. He currently needs 57% of the remaining delegates to win the nomination.
  • Tulsi Gabbard also remains in the race.

The delegate count so far:

  • Biden: 889 delegates
  • Sanders: 739 delegates
  • Gabbard: 2 delegates

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in

  • Arizona, which has 79 delegates
  • Florida, which has 248 delegates

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET in

  • Illinois, which has 184 delegates

The state of play: Biden hasn't relinquished the momentum he gained when he won decisively in South Carolina early this month, followed by a strong showing on Super Tuesday and in the March 10 primaries.

  • Biden is likely to continue his streak. He is the overwhelming favorite in polls in all four states, per FiveThirtyEight.

The big picture: Fears of spreading the coronavirus have already delayed elections in Georgia, Louisiana, and Ohio and canceled in-person voting in Wyoming.

  • Top elections officials in Arizona, Illinois, and Florida have said they are confident "that voters in our states can safely and securely cast their ballots in this election."
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted late Monday that the state health commissioner had declared a health emergency and ordered Ohio polls closed. A judge had ruled earlier in the day that the primaries could proceed as scheduled on Tuesday.

March 10 Democratic primaries: What you need to know

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A total of 352 delegates in six states are up for grabs in today's Democratic Party primaries.

Why it matters: It's the first time voters cast ballots since Super Tuesday, which crystallized the contest as a one-on-one race between Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still competing but has far fewer delegates than her opponents.

Axios

Super Tuesday: What you need to know

Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

14 states and one U.S. territory will vote in Democratic primary contests today, rocketing the total number of pledged delegates allotted from 5% to 38%.

Why it matters: With a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday has the potential to definitively shape the remaining three months of primaries by giving one candidate an insurmountable lead. 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Orion Rummler

Democratic primary results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri

Former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Detroit on March 9. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is the projected winner in the Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri presidential primaries, per AP. The news agency also projected early Wednesday that he won Idaho.

The big picture: Democratic voters in six states are choosing between Bernie Sanders' revolution or Joe Biden's so-called Return to Normal campaign, as the candidates compete for the party's presidential nomination and the chance to take on President Trump.

