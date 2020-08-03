7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Marathon to sell Speedway gas stations to 7-Eleven for $21 billion

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Refining giant Marathon Petroleum Corp. announced late Sunday that it's selling its Speedway retail gasoline stations and convenience stores to 7-Eleven, Inc. in a $21 billion cash deal.

Why it matters: It's the year's biggest energy deal thus far, the Wall Street Journal notes.

  • The deal comes as energy companies are under intense financial pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marathon reported an adjusted second-quarter loss of $868 million this morning.
  • However, the seeds of the deal were planted before the crisis. "Marathon, under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, said last year it would launch sweeping restructuring, including spinning off Speedway," Reuters notes.

The big picture: Marathon said the estimated $16.5 billion in after-tax proceeds will be used to "strengthen balance sheet and return capital to shareholders."

  • 7-Eleven said the deal would add about 3,900 Speedway stores located in 35 states, allowing the company to diversify its U.S. footprint, especially in the Midwest and East Coast.
  • Under the deal, Marathon will supply 7-Eleven with 7.7 billion gallons of fuel annually for 15 years.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
31 mins ago - Technology

Trump claims TikTok will be banned if not sold by Sept. 15

President Trump said Monday that TikTok will be shut down in the U.S. if it hasn't been bought by Microsoft or another company by Sept. 15.

Why it matters: Trump appears to have backed off his threat to immediately ban TikTok after speaking with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said Sunday that the company will pursue discussions with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to purchase the app in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 18,147,574 — Total deaths: 690,573 — Total recoveries — 10,753,815Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,687,828 — Total deaths: 155,062 — Total recoveries: 1,468,689 — Total tests: 56,812,162Map.
  3. Politics: White House will require staff to undergo randomized coronavirus testing — Pelosi says Birx "enabled" Trump on misinformation.
  4. Business: Virtual school is another setback for retail — The pandemic hasn't hampered health care.
  5. Public health: Former FDA chief says MLB outbreaks should be warning sign for schools.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Filing suggests Manhattan DA is investigating Trump for possible fraud

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The Manhattan District Attorney's office suggested for the first time Monday that it's investigating President Trump and his company for "alleged bank and insurance fraud," the New York Times first reported.

The state of play: The disclosure was made in a filing in federal court that seeks to force accounting firm Mazars USA to comply with a subpoena for eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow