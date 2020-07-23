18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Marathon Petroleum to receive bids for Speedway gas stations

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) this week is expected to get first-round bids of between $15 billion and $18 billion for its Speedway gas station chain.

Why it matters: The price tag is large, but still reflects a pretty steep pandemic discount. Marathon had been in exclusive negotiations to sell Speedway for between $20 billion and $22 billion to 7-Eleven owner Seven & i Holdings, before talks fizzled in early March.

  • First-round bidders reportedly will include Seven & i Holdings (Tokyo: 3382), Circle K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD), and private equity firm TDR Capital.

The bottom line: "If Marathon does not secure a sale of Speedway, it will seek to spin it off to its shareholders. Under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, the Findlay, Ohio-based company has said the spin-off would happen by the first quarter of 2021. Speedway comprises more than 3,900 convenience stores." — David French & Greg Roumeliotis, Reuters

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 15,258,470 — Total deaths: 624,213 — Total recoveries — 8,702,439Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,972,162 — Total deaths: 143,204 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. Education: America faces a racial divide over school reopening.
  5. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  6. World: Mitigation measures have cut flu infections in Southern Hemisphere.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut

President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' upcoming coronavirus relief proposal will not include a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday.

Between the lines: Trump had recently said he wouldn't sign a new stimulus bill without a payroll tax cut — something many people expected he'd be forced to cave on, given its unpopularity among Senate Republicans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment

Unemployed hospitality and service workers protest in Miami Beach, Fla. in May. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form — a slight decline — while roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them last week, a rise from last week's number, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $600 per week — authorized under the coronavirus stimulus bill are set to expire in coming days, leaving millions of Americans with a smaller financial cushion as cases spike amid the worst economic downturn of our lifetime.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow