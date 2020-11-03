Manufacturing's rebound continues

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Manufacturing activity accelerated again around the globe in October, according to the latest purchasing managers indexes from various private companies.
Details: In the U.S., the Institute for Supply Management's latest survey of manufacturing showed new orders jumping to their highest in nearly 17 years.
- Caixin's survey found Chinese factory activity expanded the fastest in a decade.
- IHS Markit's report showed eurozone manufacturing produced a higher reading last month than either the U.S. or China.