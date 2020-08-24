13 mins ago - Economy & Business

PMI reports show V-shaped recovery in services and manufacturing

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Early readings of IHS Markit's manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes rose by more than expected in August, showing continued improvement in expectations and output among U.S. firms.

By the numbers: The manufacturing index rose by 2.7 points month over month to 53.6, continuing the series' rise from 50.9 in July.

  • The services index rose by the most since March 2019, beating expectations and jumping to 54.8 (50 is the dividing line between growth and contraction).

What it means: Companies in both the manufacturing and services sectors saw a resurgence in new orders, the reports showed.

  • "The rate of job creation accelerated among service providers, with manufacturers indicating the first rise in staff numbers since February," Markit said in its report.
  • “Total new business rose for the first time since February and at a solid rate. Manufacturing firms registered a steeper expansion in new order inflows than in July, while service providers signaled a renewed increase in sales."

Yes, but: PMI numbers only measure month-to-month change and whether businesses say things got better or worse. The surveys do not account for the amount of change, so they don’t show how much ground still needs to be made up after steep declines that began in March.

Dan PrimackCourtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Where Trump stands on economic promises

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump made lots of specific economic promises to voters during his 2016 campaign, but only fulfilled some of them before the pandemic plunged America into recession.

Why it matters: Trump's economic record and promises for future prosperity will be front and center during this week's Republican National Convention.

Jeff Tracy
54 mins ago - Sports

Where high school football is being played around the U.S.

Data: MaxPreps; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

High school football has already kicked off in thousands of towns across America, and more will join them soon. Elsewhere, entire regions of the country have postponed the season.

The state of play: Seven states have begun playing games, and 10 more are set to do so by the end of the week.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus pandemic could trigger a digital currency race

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

China is moving ahead "rapidly" with its version of a central bank-issued digital currency and the Fed looks to be prioritizing development and moving forward with urgency to produce one in the U.S. as well.

Why it matters: Digital currencies would provide a number of new policy tools to help stimulate the economy, including allowing Congress to send money more quickly and efficiently to Americans or facilitating direct transmissions from the Fed to consumers.

