2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Manufacturing in the Midwest is improving, but still weak

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Institute for Supply Management; Chart: Axios Visuals

Manufacturing in the Midwest, a telltale sign for the overall health of the industry, is recovering but not as fast as hoped and employment continues to lag, new data show.

What's happening: The August reading of the Chicago Business Barometer, or Chicago PMI, fell seven-tenths on the month to 51.2, but was the second consecutive reading above 50 after having been below that number for about a year.

  • Fifty is the barrier that separates expansion and contraction.

By the numbers: Production improved further in August, rising 1.4 points to the highest level since June 2019. Companies noted that previously pushed out orders led to an increase in production, with demand up as well, and new orders edging up to a one-year high.

  • Employment rose 0.9 points but remains in contraction for a 14th straight month, and firms again noted staff reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: "Anecdotal evidence suggests that the industrial and agricultural sector were hit the hardest and recovered only slowly, while the medical sector is faring very well," the report from the Institute for Supply Management noted.

Watch this space: A majority of respondents (55.6%) said they do not expect to return to full operating capacity until 2021 or later, while 26.7% are back at normal capacity already.

  • Only 8.9% of respondents forecast utilizing their full capacity in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020, respectively, the report found.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Kushner and O'Brien on board the El Al flight from Israel to the UAE. Photo: Nir Elias/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Abu Dhabi — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina FriedScott Rosenberg
4 hours ago - Technology

Frenemies Facebook and Apple square off

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook and Apple are fighting an increasingly high stakes battle over user privacy and access to the iOS App Store, deepening a rift between two of the most powerful companies in Silicon Valley.

Why it matters: The two companies, along with Google and Amazon, are being challenged over a range of issues, from abuse of power to violations of privacy to allowing hate and misinformation to flourish. By trading accusations, Facebook and Apple could just be handing more ammo to critics and regulators — but at the same time, conflict between these giants could be read as a sign of competitive life and a rebuttal to antitrust charges.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow