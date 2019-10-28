Analysts expect key U.S. manufacturing index to improve this month

Data: Institute for Supply Management; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. jobs report will be the most watched piece of data this week, but Friday will also bring the October reading of the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing data. The index fell to the lowest level since June 2009 in September.

Why it matters: The U.S. manufacturing industry has seen a consistent decline all year, falling into recession earlier in the year and showing outright contraction for the second month in a row last month.