Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is appearing in a campaign ad for Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) as the congressman seeks to stave off a Republican primary challenge from the Trump-endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney (W.Va.).

What he's saying: "David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn't make sense for West Virginia," Manchin says in the 30-second video ad, released on Friday.

"Alex Mooney has proven he's all about Alex Mooney. But West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us," he adds.

The other side: Mooney said in a Twitter post Saturday that Manchin appearing in McKinley's video ad was "further proof David McKinley is a complete and total RINO" — referring to the "Republican in Name Only" acronym former President Trump has often used to describe his critics in the Republican Party.

It's "not surprising" that the senator and his party "want to defeat a principled conservative" like him, Mooney added, noting that Manchin and McKinley both supported President Biden's "$1.2 trillion non-infrastructure bill."

The big picture: West Virginia has lost a U.S. House seat due to a declining population, forcing the Republican incumbents to face off against each other.