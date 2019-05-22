Why it matters: The drug company expects the change will eliminate 10% of its Acthar sales, and that it will have to pay up to $600 million in retroactive rebates — news that sent the company's stock plunging by 24% Tuesday to a record-low $9.87 per share.

Reality check: Acthar has been under the gun for several years now. Independent experts say the drug, which is a half-century old and treats multiple sclerosis and infantile spasms, is excessively priced and isn't any better than cheaper alternatives.

The rising cost of Acthar has cost taxpayers and workers billions of dollars.

The bottom line: Mallinckrodt is fighting tooth and nail to protect Acthar because it is the lifeblood of the company. The drug makes up 35% of Mallinckrodt's revenue.

