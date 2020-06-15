NFL player Malcolm Jenkins joins CNN as commentator on race and social justice

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has joined CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice.

Why it matters: It's the first time the network has hired a current athlete to its slate of contributors, according to Variety.

Jenkins, along with many other high-profile athletes, has been vocal about protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

The news comes after the NFL admitted it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on issues of racism and the systematic oppression of black Americans.

Jenkins said last week that unless the NFL specifically apologizes to Colin Kaepernick, he doesn't think the league will end up "on the right side of history."

What he's saying: “Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor,” Jenkins said in a statement.