1 hour ago - Sports

NFL player Malcolm Jenkins joins CNN as commentator on race and social justice

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has joined CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice.

Why it matters: It's the first time the network has hired a current athlete to its slate of contributors, according to Variety.

  • Jenkins, along with many other high-profile athletes, has been vocal about protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
  • The news comes after the NFL admitted it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on issues of racism and the systematic oppression of black Americans.
  • Jenkins said last week that unless the NFL specifically apologizes to Colin Kaepernick, he doesn't think the league will end up "on the right side of history."

What he's saying: “Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor,” Jenkins said in a statement.

  • ”I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 7,966,770 — Total deaths: 434,536 — Total recoveries — 3,811,512Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 2,103,750 — Total deaths: 115,896 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Trump campaign says all rally attendants will be provided with masks.
  4. States: West Virginia reports cluster of 28 coronavirus cases tied to church.
  5. Public health: FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says all Tulsa rally attendants will be provided with masks

President Trump during a rally on March 2, 2020. Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign will require temperature checks and will distribute face masks and hand sanitizer to each person attending his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, a spokesperson said Monday.

Why it matters: The decision to move ahead with the rally as the number of coronavirus infections continues to be on the rise in many states has prompted scrutiny from public health experts and local officials in Tulsa. It will be the first rally by any presidential candidate since the pandemic was declared in March.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow