2 hours ago - World

Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford

Malala Yousafzai Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/AFP/Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate, announced that she graduated from the University of Oxford nearly eight years after she was shot by a Taliban gunman for advocating for girls' education.

The state of play: Yousafzai founded, along with her father, the Malala Fund, a nonprofit organization advocating girls’ education. The 22-year-old completed her degree in philosophy, politics and economics. Students were cleared from Oxford's campus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The university has said it plans to reopen for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

States and corporations move to recognize Juneteenth

A Juneteenth parade in Philadelphia in 2019. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The revitalization of the Black Lives Matter movement has brought greater attention to Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

History lesson: Nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Civil War ended, thousands of slaves in Texas weren't aware they were free until Union Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 8,559,321 — Total deaths: 457,190 — Total recoveries — 4,204,583Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,209,930 — Total deaths: 118,809 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Business: Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  4. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. Military: Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus.
  7. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.