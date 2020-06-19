Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate, announced that she graduated from the University of Oxford nearly eight years after she was shot by a Taliban gunman for advocating for girls' education.

The state of play: Yousafzai founded, along with her father, the Malala Fund, a nonprofit organization advocating girls’ education. The 22-year-old completed her degree in philosophy, politics and economics. Students were cleared from Oxford's campus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The university has said it plans to reopen for the 2020-2021 academic year.