Driving the news: Both WarnerMedia (formerly Turner) and NBCUniversal said Thursday that the bill, if passed, could impact their ability to do business in Georgia.

“We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions," WarnerMedia said.

“If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future," NBCUniversal said.

Netflix became the first major Hollywood studio to make a public statement about the boycott on Tuesday after several celebrities and filmmakers began protesting the bill.

Disney CEO Bob Iger told Reuters on Wednesday that it would be "very difficult" to continue filming in Georgia if the ban goes into effect. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there," he said.

Our thought bubble: A boycott would serve as a signal to lawmakers in Georgia and other states that restrictive abortion policies could impact their ability to lure projects, companies and jobs.

Similar "fetal heartbeat" abortion measures are currently being considered in Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana.

The 2017 "bathroom bill" corporate boycott in North Carolina was estimated to have cost North Carolina $3.76 billion over 12 years.

The big picture: Brands are taking positions on tough issues today more than ever before.