Major League Rugby kicks off its 3rd season
Vetekina Malafu of Old Glory DC scores a try in an exhibition match against Navy last month. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Major League Rugby kicks off its third season this weekend, with all 12 teams in action across North America.
What to watch: Three expansion teams — Old Glory DC, Rugby ATL (Atlanta) and New England Freejacks — will be making their debut, along with some impressive global talent.
- Tendai Mtawarira, who helped South Africa capture the 2019 World Cup title, has joined Old Glory DC.
- Ma'a Nonu, who helped the New Zealand All-Blacks capture the 2011 and 2015 World Cup crowns, has joined the San Diego Legion.
- Rene Ranger, who played for the All-Blacks from 2010 to 2013, has joined the Colorado Raptors.
Weekend slate (full schedule):
- Saturday: Colorado Raptors at Houston SaberCats; Old Glory DC at NOLA Gold
- Sunday: Utah Warriors at Rugby ATL; Rugby United NY at New England Free Jacks; Seattle Seawolves (two-time defending champs) at San Diego Legion; Toronto Arrows at Austin Gilgronis
