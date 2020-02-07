Major League Rugby kicks off its 3rd season

Major League Rugby kicks off its third season this weekend, with all 12 teams in action across North America.

What to watch: Three expansion teams — Old Glory DC, Rugby ATL (Atlanta) and New England Freejacks — will be making their debut, along with some impressive global talent.

Tendai Mtawarira, who helped South Africa capture the 2019 World Cup title, has joined Old Glory DC.

Ma'a Nonu, who helped the New Zealand All-Blacks capture the 2011 and 2015 World Cup crowns, has joined the San Diego Legion.

Rene Ranger, who played for the All-Blacks from 2010 to 2013, has joined the Colorado Raptors.

Weekend slate (full schedule):

Colorado Raptors at Houston SaberCats; Old Glory DC at NOLA Gold Sunday: Utah Warriors at Rugby ATL; Rugby United NY at New England Free Jacks; Seattle Seawolves (two-time defending champs) at San Diego Legion; Toronto Arrows at Austin Gilgronis

