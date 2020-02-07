1 hour ago - Sports

Major League Rugby kicks off its 3rd season

Kendall Baker

Vetekina Malafu of Old Glory DC scores a try in an exhibition match against Navy last month. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Major League Rugby kicks off its third season this weekend, with all 12 teams in action across North America.

What to watch: Three expansion teams — Old Glory DC, Rugby ATL (Atlanta) and New England Freejacks — will be making their debut, along with some impressive global talent.

  • Tendai Mtawarira, who helped South Africa capture the 2019 World Cup title, has joined Old Glory DC.
  • Ma'a Nonu, who helped the New Zealand All-Blacks capture the 2011 and 2015 World Cup crowns, has joined the San Diego Legion.
  • Rene Ranger, who played for the All-Blacks from 2010 to 2013, has joined the Colorado Raptors.

Weekend slate (full schedule):

  • Saturday: Colorado Raptors at Houston SaberCats; Old Glory DC at NOLA Gold
  • Sunday: Utah Warriors at Rugby ATL; Rugby United NY at New England Free Jacks; Seattle Seawolves (two-time defending champs) at San Diego Legion; Toronto Arrows at Austin Gilgronis

Kendall Baker

Overwatch League is taking esports local in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Over its first two seasons, the Overwatch League's city-based esports franchises played their matches in a designated arena in L.A. This year, the league goes local, with all 20 teams hosting competitions in their home cities. This weekend's hosts: NYC and Dallas.

Why it matters: This home-and-away format represents a giant leap in the maturation of an esports league that eventually wants to look like the NFL, except on an international scale, according to Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, which developed the game and operates the league.

Rashaan Ayesh

Africa can choose both U.S. and China, Kenya’s leader says in D.C. visit

President Trump and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during their first meeting in 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Washington, ahead of a visit today with President Trump, with a message: the U.S. and China should not see Africa as a battlefield to be conquered, AP reports.

What they're saying: Kenyatta stated on Wednesday that world powers are "behaving like Africa is for the taking. We don't want to be forced to choose...We must begin to look at Africa as the world's biggest opportunity, and I believe that you can dare to look at it with a fresh eye."

Kendall Baker

Running the ball is back in the NFL

Data: NFL; Table: Axios Visuals

Driven by rule changes and schematic innovations, as well as a correlation between pass-happy offenses and winning, the NFL is in the midst of an aerial revolution. And yet — most of the remaining playoff teams love to run the ball.

By the numbers: For the first time since 1970, the top four passing teams by yards (Buccaneers, Cowboys, Falcons, Rams) missed the playoffs, while the top four rushing teams (Ravens, 49ers, Titans, Seahawks) made it, per FiveThirtyEight.

