Black people in Maine make up 2% of population, 23% of coronavirus cases

A sign encourages visitors at Old Orchard Beach in Maine to wear a mask on July 13, 2020. Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Black people in Maine account for nearly 23% of coronavirus cases, despite making up about 2% of the state's population, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Despite Maine having among the lowest rates of coronavirus infections in the country, the state has followed the national trend of high rates of infections among Black people.

  • Officials said contact tracing indicates many of the infected Black Mainers are immigrants whose jobs leave them vulnerable to the pandemic. Maine does not collect data on coronavirus for immigrants, following federal guidelines.
  • Officials have addressed the issue by offering more testing and health care, finding ways to provide aid directly to immigrant groups and hiring more bilingual staff.

What to watch: "[A]dvocates for immigrants warn that conditions in Maine are ripe for a spike in infections if officials do not reach immigrants directly," the Post's Maria Sacchetti writes.

Trump says he's not offended by the Confederate flag

President Trump defended his opposition to removing Confederate symbols in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," telling host Chris Wallace that the flag does not offend him and that for many people it "represents the South."

Why it matters: Trump has attacked organizations like NASCAR that have banned the Confederate flag, claiming it's an infringement on freedom of speech. He has also threatened to veto a defense bill that would rename military installations named for Confederate leaders, despite bipartisan support in Congress.

Chris Wallace fact-checks Trump on U.S. coronavirus mortality rate

Fox News' Chris Wallace fact-checked President Trump in an interview Sunday after he falsely claimed that the U.S. has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in the world.

Why it matters: Trump has touted the country's mortality rate in his defense of the administration's response to the pandemic, dismissing the fact that the U.S. has the world's highest confirmed case count as simply a product of increased testing.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 14,313,491 — Total deaths: 602,777 — Total recoveries — 8,045,982Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 3,712,445 — Total deaths: 140,120 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Study: Middle, high schoolers can spread coronavirus as well as adults.
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November — Europe's lessons on reopening the schools.
  5. Sports: Canada bars Blue Jays from playing in Toronto.
