Context: Conversion therapy is the pseudoscientific practice of trying to change the sexual orientation, gender identity or the gender expression of LGBT people, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA.

The 16 states that have banned conversion therapy for minors:

California

New Jersey

Oregon

Illinois

Vermont

Rhode Island

New Mexico

Connecticut

Nevada

Washington

Maryland

Hawaii

New Hampshire

Delaware

New York

Massachusetts

What's next: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign a bill into law on May 31 to ban the use of conversion therapy against minors after numerous past attempts to pass similar legislation, reports The Denver Channel.

