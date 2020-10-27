1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Supreme Court: State can restrict drop-off sites to one per county

A poll worker stamps a voter's ballot before dropping it into a secure box at a ballot drop-off location in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 13. Photo: Sergio Flores via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott can limit counties to one drop-off location each for mail-in ballots prior to Election Day, the state’s Supreme Court said on Tuesday. Voting rights activists have accused Abbott of voter suppression tactics.

Why it matters: The ruling, which overturns a temporary injunction, comes on the heels of a final push for voters by both parties in the critical battleground state.

  • With one week left until Election Day, the restriction of drop-off sites could force voters into long lines and increase the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Details: Votings rights groups argued that Abbott's October Proclamation, which limits drop-off sites, infringes on the right to vote and disproportionately burdens voters in large counties, but the court disagreed, writing that the October Proclamation is an “adjustment” to his July Proclamation.

  • Abbott’s July Proclamation allowed mail-in voters to deliver ballots to an early drop-off site due to COVID concerns.
  • “The July Proclamation’s expansion of early voting was undisputedly based on the pandemic, and the October Proclamation was merely an adjustment to what was and still is a reaction to the pandemic.”

Yes, but: Abbott cited "ballot security" as his reason for the October proclamation.

Where it stands: Early voting began on Oct. 13, but a trial court ruled in favor of plaintiffs and halted the Proclamation’s effects on Oct. 15.

  • It is unclear how the reversal of the temporary injunction will impact sought-after demographics in the Lone Star state.

Shawna Chen
Oct 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Poll: Hispanic vote key as Trump leads Biden in close Texas race

Biden in Houston in March. Photo: Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images

President Trump leads Joe Biden 47% to 43% in Texas with just over a week until Election Day, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll.

Why it matters: Demographic changes and a wave of enthusiasm have some convinced that Texas could back a Democrat for president for the first time since 1976. But Biden's lagging support among Hispanic voters in the NYT/Siena poll could prove fatal to his chances of winning the state's 38 electoral votes.

Stef W. KightRebecca Falconer
Updated Oct 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects request to extend Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court in a 5-3 decision Monday rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Why it matters: All ballots must now be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in Wisconsin, a critical swing state in the presidential election.

Maria Arias
Oct 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Harvard Youth Poll: 2020 young voter turnout could approach 2008 totals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A national poll conducted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found historic interest among 18-to-29 year olds in the upcoming election, which could potentially lead to a massive voter turnout among age group.

Why it matters: With just over a week until Election Day, 63% of the poll's respondents indicated they will “definitely be voting,” which is the highest proportion of respondents in the twenty years the poll has been conducted. These young voters are motivated by a number of social issues.

