Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension on Monday worth up to $503 million, ESPN reports.
Why it matters: It's the largest contract in the history of American sports and almost double the career earnings of Eli Manning, the highest-paid player by salary in NFL history.
- "We're staying together ... for a long time. We're chasing a dynasty," Mahomes said in a video posted on Twitter.
The big picture: Mahomes' 12-year deal — a 10-year extension, plus two years on his current contract — is incredibly rare. The Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith is the only other NFL player with a contract lasting more than six years.
Zoom out ... Highest average annual contract value by sport, per ESPN:
- NBA: Damian Lillard ($49m)
- NFL: Mahomes ($45m)
- MLB: Gerrit Cole ($36m)
- NHL: Connor McDavid ($12.5m)