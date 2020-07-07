1 hour ago - Sports

Patrick Mahomes signs richest NFL deal ever

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension on Monday worth up to $503 million, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It's the largest contract in the history of American sports and almost double the career earnings of Eli Manning, the highest-paid player by salary in NFL history.

  • "We're staying together ... for a long time. We're chasing a dynasty," Mahomes said in a video posted on Twitter.

The big picture: Mahomes' 12-year deal — a 10-year extension, plus two years on his current contract — is incredibly rare. The Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith is the only other NFL player with a contract lasting more than six years.

Zoom out ... Highest average annual contract value by sport, per ESPN:

  • NBA: Damian Lillard ($49m)
  • NFL: Mahomes ($45m)
  • MLB: Gerrit Cole ($36m)
  • NHL: Connor McDavid ($12.5m)

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Technology

Pompeo: Trump administration is "looking at" TikTok ban

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday that the Trump administration is "looking at" a ban on Chinese social media app TikTok.

Why it matters: Lawmakers have long expressed fears that the Chinese government could use TikTok to harvest reams of data from Americans — and actions against the app have recently accelerated worldwide, highlighted by India's ban.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

"Hamilton" is a streaming hit for Disney+

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The debut of "Hamilton" on Disney+ last Friday sent downloads of the app soaring over the weekend.

Why it matters: With theaters closed until 2021, "Hamilton" is the biggest litmus test for whether Broadway will ever be able to successfully transition some of its iconic hits.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street is no longer betting on Trump

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Betting markets have turned decisively toward an expected victory for Joe Biden in November — and asset managers at major investment banks are preparing for not only a Biden win, but potentially a Democratic sweep of the Senate and House too.

Why it matters: Wall Street had its chips on a Trump win until recently — even in the midst of the coronavirus-induced recession and Biden's rise in the polls.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow