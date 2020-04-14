1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Madeleine Albright covers post-government life in new memoir "Hell and Other Destinations"

Mike Allen

Cover: Harper

Madeleine Albright, America’s first female secretary of state, releases her memoir about post-government life, "Hell and Other Destinations," on Tuesday.

Albright says: "I never expected ... that the title would so closely reflect the national condition."

Sneak peek ... She writes that the BBC's World War II radio broadcasts from London, where her family was living in exile, were introduced by a kettledrum playing the first notes of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: Dah-dah-dah-dum.

  • In Morse Code, that was V (dot-dot-dot-dash), the Allies' symbol for victory.
  • Albright now wears a big V-shaped pin, and is calling for a new alliance — for victory over the coronavirus.  
  • She will wear it on her "virtual book tour," says Robert Barnett, who represented her along with Deneen Howell.

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh

How to run a company in self-isolation

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Millions have embarked on an enforced work-from-home experiment, but it's a little more difficult if you're the CEO of an online messaging company — and you're in quarantine.

Why it matters: Companies that enable remote working have become virtual utilities at a moment of high demand, and they're pushing hard to remain reliable while working under the same conditions as the rest of us.

Go deeperArrowMar 25, 2020 - Technology
Axios

Podcast downloads drop during coronavirus outbreak

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans have been listening to fewer podcasts since the coronavirus pandemic started to worsen in the United States, fashion trade publication Women's Wear Daily reports.

Why it matters: Podcast downloads have dropped about 10%, and the number of total unique listeners also dropped around 20% since the start of the month, according to data from Podtrac.

Go deeperArrowMar 29, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Joe Biden projected to win Illinois primary

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win the Illinois Democratic primary, according to AP.

Why it matters: The state — Biden's second victory of the night, after Florida — offers the second biggest prize among today's contests, with 155 out of the 441 total delegates up for grabs. Biden had a significant lead in most polls leading up to his victory.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy