Madeleine Albright covers post-government life in new memoir "Hell and Other Destinations"

Madeleine Albright, America’s first female secretary of state, releases her memoir about post-government life, "Hell and Other Destinations," on Tuesday.

Albright says: "I never expected ... that the title would so closely reflect the national condition."

Sneak peek ... She writes that the BBC's World War II radio broadcasts from London, where her family was living in exile, were introduced by a kettledrum playing the first notes of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: Dah-dah-dah-dum.